‘Ready for all challenges from China’: India to buy MQ-9B Sky Guardian drone

Amid the rising tension between China in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Indian security forces is strengthening its capacity. To face the challenges posed by the Chinese intruders, India has decided to buy the MQ-9B Sky Guardian drone from USA.

It is supposed that MQ-9B Sky Guardian drone will strengthen the satellite communication capability and range of Indian forces.

The MQ-9B drones are manufactured by General Atomics and have a a 40-hour endurance with a maximum altitude of 40,000 feet. The drone can also carry a weapon payload of over 2.5 tonne including air-to-surface missiles and laser-guided bombs.