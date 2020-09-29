” Remove the mosques and rebuild the ancient temples where they stood before”: Shia Central Waqf Board former chairman appeals to PM

A prominent Muslim leader has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the Places of Worship Act, 1991. He asked the Prime Minister to Remove the mosques and rebuild the ancient temples where they stood before. The former Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board, Wazim Rizvi has made the appeal to Prime Minister.

“I urge you to scrap the Places of Worship Act, 1991, brought by the then Congress government to appease some Muslim organisations and violate the rights of the Hindus, and bring in laws or set up a high-level committee to mediate and remove these mosques and rebuild the ancient temples where they stood before being demolished by the Mughal emperors”, wrote Rizvi in a letter to Prime Minister.

“We live in a democratic country. We cannot undo the exploitation by the Mughal emperors, but giving back the religious belongings will be justice to the Hindus of the country,” Rizvi added.

Rizvi accused that the Places of Worship Act has brought by Congress to appease the Muslim community. The Act seeks to protect all religious structures as they existed at the time of Independence with the exception of the site at Ayodhya.

Rizvi in the letter has said that the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, and Kashi Vishvanath temple in Varanasi are among the ancient temples demolished by the Mughal rulers.