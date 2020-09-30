4-year-old girl burnt alive

In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old girl was burnt alive. The girl was burnt alive as her thatched-roof house caught fire. The incident took place in Sova village in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

The girl was sleeping in her house in an agriculture farm and her parents and other family members were working in the field when the fire broke out.

“The girl could not come out and was charred to death. Her postmortem was conducted on the spot and the body was handed over to family members,” the police said