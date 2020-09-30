A Random Act of Kindness! McDonald’s employee pays for customer’s meal….

A McDonald’s employee is winning hearts on social media after a video of her paying for a customer’s meal as her “kind act of the day” emerged.

Joshua Henry recently posted a video of Enya Vegnere, an employee at a McDonald’s outlet in Coventry, West Midlands, paying for his meal, on Twitter.

Henry, in the caption, explained that he was ordering food through the outlet’s drive-through and called up his mother to ask if she wanted something to eat. “I then placed my order got round to the window to pay and this girl said she is going to pay for my order as her kind act of the day because I rang my mom and it was thoughtful”.

A girl called “Enya” who works at Tile Hill @McDonaldsUK just paid for my meal as her act of kindness for the day. Proper cheered me up after having a depressing day with the fact I’m at high risk of redundancy. I will pay this kind act forward tomorrow for sure. ?????? pic.twitter.com/8puiCUAkKy — Josh-U-R ?????? (@Josh_U_R_Artist) September 22, 2020

The 19-year-old said that she has almost spent around £50 on random acts of kindness for customers who she thought would appreciate it.