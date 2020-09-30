Fire breaks out at company office

A fire broke out at a company office. The fire broke out at Raymond company office in Thane West in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

Fire tenders along with two fire engines, water tanks and rescue vehicles had reached the spot and firefighting operation is progressing.

A fire broke out in Maharashtra’s Thane early on Wednesday. According to the details, the blaze was reported from a company in Thane West. Fire tenders were present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continued.

Reason for the fire was yet not known.