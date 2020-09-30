Indian Air Force deploys indigenous Light Combat Helicopters in Ladakh

The Indian Air Force had deployed its Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Ladakh. The LCH’s were developed indigenously by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Tow LCH’s were deployed in the India China border and they are now flying armed sorties in Leh and forward areas of Ladakh. The helicopter is also being flown in live operational settings alongside the Apache attack helicopter.

Also Read: State government announces date of reopening of schools

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force is expected to order over 150 of these light combat helicopter for its troops from HAL.