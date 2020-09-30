DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Massive fire breaks out in labour camp in UAE

Sep 30, 2020, 01:12 pm IST

A massive fire  has broke out a labour camp in UAE. The fire broke out at a labour camp in Ras Al Khaimah  The rescue workers has evacuated 44 labourers from the camp. The fire  had gutted nine caravans of the labour camp of a company in Muaireedh area.

The Civil defence team and fire brigade has  contained the fire.

“All the 44 workers in the caravans were moved to safety and no casualties were reported in the big fire that broke out in the labour camp close to the RAK Port and FEWA Office,” Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director General of the RAK Civil Defence Department said.

