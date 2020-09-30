Post-retirement plan; MS Dhoni is all set to put his foot on a new business!!! Know what it is

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, leading his team Chennai Super Kings at the ongoing Indian Premier League, is about to produce a web series soon. The star cricketer had announced his retirement from international cricket a month ago, and now, he is all set to put his foot in the entertainment industry. MSD had already launched his banner Dhoni Entertainment with the multilingual documentary Roar of the Lion. Now, the sports star’s production team is developing a wide range of projects for the coming year.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who is the managing director of the production house, revealed that they have zeroed in on a new project. They have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author and they will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island. The creative team will finalize the cast and director soon. However, currently, they are working in the process of developing the series. The studio is simultaneously working on five other projects.