Those who have not done anything wrong shouldn’t be scared of CBI ; K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said that the government is approaching the high court against the CBI investigation in the Life Mission corruption case out of fear. In a statement, he asked why those who did not do wrong were scared of the CBI investigation. Why does the Chief Minister, who says that he is ready to face any inquiry and that he has told the NIA to come, oppose the central agencies in the matter of the life inquiry?

The CM is afraid of the CBI investigation because he has a lot to hide. The CM should make it clear that the case of accepting foreign donations which will be investigated by someone other than the CBI. Even Minister Thomas Isaac has been told that corruption has taken place. Pinarayi, who left a similar case to the CBI after accepting foreign aid, is showing double standards in the life scam to save his own chair. The CBI had to investigate the violation of the Foreign Aid Rules. It is a shameful arrangement that the government, which has commissioned money for housing for the poor, is spending people’s money to subvert the investigation against it.

It is not right to use the money in the treasury to escape from corruption cases. Pinarayi Vijayan has to file a case in the high court using his own money. Surendran also said that a case should be registered against the CBI for taking money from the AKG Center.