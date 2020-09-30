Violinist Balabhaskar death probe; a woman from Israel involved, promised money 3 times to change statement

Kochi: Kalabhavan Sobi has revealed that people have approached him three times with a mediating attempt to change his statement on the accidental death of violinist Balabhaskar. He has made this clear in a lie detector test conducted by the CBI for the last two days. The group of four came to see him three times through a Kothamangalam woman who works in Israel. Sobi says that he has video footage of them getting into the vehicle has also been recorded. The probe team has been informed that these can be produced if requested.

They approached in November 2019 and at the end of December and on January 18. Only one of them was in the group three times. They also said that they are coming as told by the young woman working in Israel. The young woman in Israel was his relative. The 1st arrived in a Jaguar car, then in a BMW car once and a Fortuner once before. The information about them was communicated to the investigating officers at that time. The name of this nurse has not been disclosed to anyone outside. The investigation team has been given their names and details. Now let the CBI probe team call them and ask. Sobi says he tried to contact them but did not get on the phone. When a person was arrested in a gold smuggling case in Muvattupuzha, it was initially suspected that he was a member of the gang who came to see him. Many were asked and photographed without a mask. The man later confirmed that this was not the case. He said he had not seen them since he shared the information with officials.