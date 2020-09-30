” You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister’: Priyanka Gandhi hit out Yogi Adityanath

AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came down heavily on the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government over the Hathras gangrape incident. She said that Yogi Aditynath has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister.

“I was on the phone with the Hathras victim’s father when he was informed that his daughter had passed away. I heard him cry out in despair. He had just been telling me that all he wanted was justice for his child. Last night he was robbed of the chance to take his daughter home for the last time and perform her last rites,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

“@myogiadityanath RESIGN. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh”s Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning.

“A Dalit girl who was a victim of demoniac behaviour in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals,” Priyanka Gandhi tweted on Tuesday.

“Law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

“@myogiadityanath you are accountable for the safety of women in UP,” the Congress leader tweeted.