IPL 2020:- MI Vs KXIP; Mumbai Indian clinch victory by 48 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in the IPL. Chasing a target of 192, Punjab were bowled out for 143 for eight in 20 overs. Nicholas Puran was the only Punjab batsman to score 44 off 27 balls. It was the Mumbai Indians’ second win of the season against Punjab. With this, Mumbai topped the list with four points. Punjab is sixth, losing three of the four matches they have played. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah continued to strike regularly. Rahul Chahar got rid of Glenn Maxwell after cleaning up KL Rahul to put MI on top. Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya struck in quick succession as Kings XI Punjab lost Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nari after getting off to a good start in the 192-run chase. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya hit a flurry of sixes as Mumbai Indians posted 191 for 4 against Kings XI Punjab.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 70. Suryakumar Yadav was run out by a direct hit from Mohammed Shami. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma crossed the 5000 IPL?run mark. Quinton de Kock was cleaned up in the first over from Sheldon Cottrell. Kings XI?Punjab captain KL?Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai playing the same starting XI. KXIP?make one change – K?Gowtham in place of M?Ashwin. The battle between Rahul and Rohit will be the focus of the match.