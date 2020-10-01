New motor vehicle rules from today; Here is all you need to know about it!!!

A number of new motor vehicle rules are coming into force from October 1st, aimed at ensuring commuter convenience. The Union ministry of road transport and highways has notified these new rules. “Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has recently issued notifications regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 requiring the implementation of enforcement, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules,” MoRTH said in a statement. The Use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of traffic rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizens, it said.

Here are the new rules:

1. As per the new rules, you will be able to save your documents on mobile. These will prevent you from carrying the baggage of physical documents unnecessarily. Now, if a policeman asks for your driving license or other related documents, you can present their soft copies.

2. As there will be no physical verification of vehicular documents. If a traffic official needs to revoke the driving license, it would be done through a portal, which will get updated consecutively.

3. As per the official notification, the behavior of the driver would be observed and the police officer’s identity will also be updated in the portal. Every time a driver or vehicle is inspected, the records would be updated on the portal.

4. Driving license and other documents like registration certificate, etc can be saved online on the governments’ Digi-locker or m-parivahan.

5. Any handheld communications devices like smartphones can be used for route navigation, by making sure the driver’s concentration is intact while driving.

6. Those caught violating the traffic rules will be fined under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1989. This will prevent the vehicle from repeated checking easing the traffic on the road. The e-challan will be issued through the digital portal of the government to those found breaking the traffic rules.

7. After the driving license is canceled, the offender will have to report on the digital portal.