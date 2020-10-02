50% traffic fine discount scheme extended in UAE

Authorities in UAE has extended the 50% traffic fine discount scheme. This was announced by the Ras Al Khaimah police.

As per the new announcement, the 50% traffic fines discount scheme has been extended for 10 more days. The discount scheme, which started on September 1, was to end on October 1.

The scheme includes cancellation of vehicle impoundments, but excludes traffic fines for offences related to dangerous driving. Drivers need to make the payment online via the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior to avail of the discount.

????? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ????? ???? ????? ????????? ???????? ????? 50 ?????? ???? 10 ???? ?????? ?? 10 ?????? ?????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ????? ?? 30 ?????? ???? ???? ??? ??????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ????? ??????? ???? ??? ???? ??? ??????? ????????? ???????? ?? 2019 ??????. — ???? ??? ?????? (@rakpoliceghq) October 1, 2020

However, traffic fines accumulated because of dangerous driving offences are excluded from this discount. These mainly include driving a vehicle in a way that poses a grave risk to road users’ safety, driving a heavy truck in a hazardous way, or a noisy vehicle, and escaping from a traffic police.