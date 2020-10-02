A Fortnight player stabs a couple to death as a result of his illusion

A 34-year old suspect accused of stabbing a couple to death in a cinema hall as a result of his illusions. He was an addict to the popular game Battle Royale, Fortnite. The suspect, Ergun S, tried to justify his actions by saying that he believed he was in Fortnite and had to protect his daughter from being kidnapped by ‘aliens’ who wanted to take her away to the North Pole. The incident took place last year at a cinema in Groningen, he has schizophrenia and was reportedly also put on medication, but refused the same.

‘Felt like a character in Fortnite’: Accused attempts to justify actions. The accused recently appeared before the court and spoke about his mental illness and delusionary episodes, which led him to think that sometimes he was in Fortnite. Hence, experts at the Pieter Baan psychiatric clinic are expected to argue that the accused was in a state of psychosis. Therefore, he is not to be held accountable for his actions. Ergun stated that he went to Groningen to look for his daughter and believed that he was in telepathic contact with her. However, those thoughts eventually grew more dangerous and consumed him to the point where he started having visions of his daughter getting kidnapped by troops and being abducted by supernatural beings.