Actor Allu Arjun’s family add on to announce the commencement of a new work !!!

On October 1, coinciding with the 99th birth anniversary of late Telugu actor Allu Ramalingaiah, his family members led by Allu Arjun announced that Hyderabad will soon have a new film studio ‘Allu Studios’. The announcement was made in the presence of Allu Venkatesh, Allu Aravind, and Allu Sirish.

The studio is expected to come up at Gandipet. Other details of the facilities the studio is likely to have and when it will be operational, will be announced at a later date. Allu Studios will be premises for film shootings. “Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory,” said from family. The new studio will be an addition to the handful of film shooting and post-production studios in Hyderabad which boasts of Ramoji Film City, Annapurna Studios, Ramanaidu Studios, and Sri Sarathi Studios, among others.