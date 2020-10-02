Around 4000 pets bought online found dead in China….

Beijing: Nearly 4,000 dogs, cats, rabbits and other pets, believed to have been bought online, were found dead in boxes in China. The tragedy took place at a logistics hub in central China where the animals were stranded for nearly a week.

Rescuers managed to save just over 1,000 rabbits, hamsters, dogs and cats but the rest had perished by the time they arrived at the Dongxing facility in Luohe, Henan province. “We’ve done rescues before but this was the first time I had experienced something this tragic,” said a volunteer. “When we got there, there were several small mountains of boxes containing animals. Many of them were dead and had started to rot and give off terrible smells”.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which has again raised concerns over the lack of regulation of online pet sales in China.