In a bizzarre incident, a BJP leader who threatened to hug West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he got infected with COVID-19, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Newly appointed BJP national secretary, Anupam Hazra had tested positive for Covid-19.

Anupam Hazra, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday. He had complained of uneasiness and his samples were tested for coronavirus.