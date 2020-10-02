Do You Know What Was Mahatma Gandhi’s Favourite food ??? Watch Bapuji’s Dining Principles With A Rare Video Footage

Gandhi Jayanti which is celebrated every year on the 2nd of October recollects some culinary rules and ideas from Bapu, that can help you be healthy and fit if you practice them religiously. Mahatma Gandhi holds a special place in the history of freedom struggle in India, and in the principles of life and governance that he taught people through his actions and words. Remembered for his dedication, determination, and principles like non-violence, Bapuji also lived a healthy and simple life to encourage people to do the same.

Mahatma Gandhi Favourite food With Rare Video Footage:

Diet rich in raw vegetables

It is often said that one should include raw vegetables in one or the other form in their diet. Some people like to eat raw vegetable salad as a side dish to their main meal, while some eat raw vegetables with a flavourful dip for dinner. Raw vegetables were a big part of Bapu’s diet as well, according to the text in Gandhi’s Key to Health and Diet and Diet Reforms.

Use of jaggery instead of white poison

We often hear how we must try to cut off sugar from our diet as much as possible, especially the forms that are super processed such as white crystal sugar, sugar in aerated sodas, etc. Bapu also believed in the use of natural forms of sugar, such as jaggery. You can replace regular sugar for jaggery in your tea or coffee to make one small change towards better health.

Unpolished rice, whole grains

According to the reports, Gandhiji’s diet was very 21st-century-like, and anyone would agree. Eating habits that are becoming the trend nowadays were common in his diets such as the use of whole grains and unpolished rice. Replacing refined grains with whole grains and eating at least 2 servings of whole grains daily may help to reduce type 2 diabetes risk. The fiber, nutrients, and phytochemicals in whole grains may improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism and slow the absorption of food, preventing blood sugar spikes.

Organically grown food

A lot of people are now making the shift to organically grown food. While the practice may be a little limiting when it comes to availability and sustainability, Bapuji liked to consume fresh, organic food. Not only does organic production help reduce public health risks, but mounting evidence also shows that food grown organically are rich in nutrients, such as Vitamin C, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, with less exposure to nitrates and pesticide residues in organically grown fruits, vegetables, and grains when compared to conventionally grown products.

Seeds

Nuts and seeds are an important source of nutrition, especially in a vegetarian diet. Since Mahatma Gandhi was a vegetarian for the most part of his life, he consumed seeds such as the neem seeds and guava seeds as part of his diet. This helped him to provide for nutrition required by the body, and keep it healthy at the same time. Seeds are great sources of fiber. They also contain healthy monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and many important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. When consumed as part of a healthy diet, seeds can help reduce blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.