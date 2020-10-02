Elon Musk made the biggest revelation about Tesla’s entry to India!!!

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla revealed that the U.S. electric carmaker will make an entry into India in 2021. “Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”. “Thanks for waiting,” Musk added. India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles. India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales. “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” he said replied to one’s comment.