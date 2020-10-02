Hathras case: SP, DSP, and other top cops are suspended over allegations of Mismanagement!!!

Uttar Pradesh:- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police and four other policemen for alleged dereliction of duty in the events that led to the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman followed by her hasty cremation in the dead of the night in the absence of her family members. Circle officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh, and head constable Mahesh Pal are the others suspended. They were suspended on the basis of a preliminary investigation conducted by the state government.

All these officers will have to undergo the test, along with family members of the deceased, to ascertain the truth behind the incident since they have been giving contradictory statements regarding the incident. The family of the victim, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras, also claimed they were being pressured by the district administration against repeatedly changing their statement. The father of the woman said he was being pressured by government officials and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. All four attackers, upper-caste men from the woman’s village, are in jail. They will now also be charged with murder. The UP police are under scrutiny over alleged lapses throughout the case, and the inexplicable rush in cremation has further added to anger and confusion in the village.