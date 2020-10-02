“I will not bow down to anyone`s injustice”: Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma Gandhi

Former AICC President and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has quoted the words of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. The Congress leader said that he will not bow down to anyone’s injustice. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came just after he and Priyanka Gandhi were detained in Uttar Pradesh.

“I will not fear anyone in the world … I will not bow down before anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was leading a march yesterday to the village where a 20-year-old woman was gang raped and tortured. Rahul Gandhi was pushed and he fell to the ground during the tussle with UP police.

A case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police.