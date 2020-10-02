Maldives becomes the first country to offer loyalty program to tourists…

The Maldivian government has introduced the Maldives Border Mile scheme which will reward frequent visitors to the Indian Ocean nation. The three-tiered scheme was announced by the Minister of Tourism of Maldives’ in a virtual ceremony this week and will launch on December 1.

The three tiers are: Aida (bronze), Antara (silver) and Abaarana (gold). Travellers will be able to earn points depending on the frequency of visits, time spent in the Maldives and will earn more credit when they are travelling for a special occasion.

The website simply says: “Once the tourist reaches a tally of a specific amount of points, privileges are rewarded with amazing benefits. As they move up the tiers, privileges are enhanced, and benefits are made exclusive.” The Maldives is following the direction of other island nations that rely heavily on tourism, trying to encourage visitors to return.