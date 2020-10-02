State government announces decision on school reopening

The state government has announced its decision on schools reopening. The Rajasthan state government has announced tis decision.

As per the new announcement, the schools in the state will remain shut till October 31. The decision to postpone the summer school timings has been taken on teachers’ and students’ demand amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the state government has decided to run the State Government schools with the summer timings from April 1 to September 30 and the winter school timings were set to be applicable from October 1 to March 31.

“Taking a decision on teacher and student interest on the outbreak of Coronavirus and the demand of teacher organizations, the summer school timing is extended to 31 October, making partial amendments to the camp program. Time change of state government schools will now be from 1 November 2020″, tweeted eductaion minister Govind Singh Dostara.