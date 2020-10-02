‘ There is no other way before us, it is better for them to go and do serials’: Producers association against Malayalam actors salary hike

Tension and controversy has ignited in Malayalam film industry once again. The producers association has came forward openly against some actors who had increased their salary amid the Covid-19 situation. The association has decided not co-operate with the films of these stars and will cancel the approval given to their films.

Earlier, the Producers Association put forward a demand of a salary reduction in the industry. They had asked actors and technicians to reduce their remuneration. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

‘There is no other way left for us. We will take strict decisions to keep the film industry afloat. No compromise on this. The association will not approve the films by those actors who had hiked their salary. The producers will openly announce this”, said a producer.

” All superstars had accepted this decision. But some young actors raise some demands which even Mammootty and Mohanlal did not raise. Only Mammotty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Dulqar Salman and some other actors had cooperated with the decision. But some actors are taking this as a chance to increase their salary. This is cruelty as the cinema halls are shit for months. This is a challenge to people who had made them stars by watching their films. If they are only interested in salary then let them go and do TV serials”, said Anand Payyannur, a Malayalam film producer.