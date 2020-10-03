Contract for 10 lakh hand grenades for Army signed by Defence Ministry…

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth Rs 409 crore with a Nagpur-based company for the supply of 10,00,000 multi-mode hand grenades to the Indian Army. The contract was signed by the Acquisition Wing of Defence Ministry.

“Providing a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed a contract with M/s Economic Explosive Ltd (EEL), (Solar Group) Nagpur for the supply of 10,00,000 Multi-Mode Hand Grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 409 Crores. These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army”, said a statement.

“The multi-mode hand grenade has been designed by DRDO/Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL) and is being produced by M/s EEL, Nagpur. The grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both Offensive and Defensive Modes,” the statement added. “This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling “AtmaNirbharta” in cutting edge ammunition technologies and accomplishes 100 per cent indigenous content”.