IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals lose early wickets

In the Indian Premier League Cricket, Rajasthan Royals is facing Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi . The toss was won by Steve Smith the captain of Rajasthan Royals and they opted to bat first.

As per last reports, the Rajasthan Royals had scored 33 runs by losing 3 wickets in 5 overs. Rajasthan Royals had lost the wickets of Jos Butler, captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has won two matches in this IPL and lose 1. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far. And Rajasthan Royals holds a 10-8 head-to-head win/loss record over Royal Challengers Bangalore, with two games washed out.

Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals : Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat