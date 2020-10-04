Driver burnt alive as truck catches fire after crash

In a tragic accident, a man has burnt alive as the truck he was driving caught fire after a crash. The accident took place on NH 52 near Ramganj village in Bundi district in Rajasthan on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Shankarlal Mali, a resident of Churu district. As per police, the truck driven by Mali has hit a truck parked outside a roadside hotel and then caught fire. Mali was trapped inside the driver’s cabin. The truck was loaded with wooden furniture and was going to Kota from Churu.

The body of Shankarlal Mali was handed over to family members after post-mortem and further investigation into the matter is underway, informed the police.