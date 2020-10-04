Floods in France and Italy: Two dead and nearly 24 missing….

Europe: At least two people are dead and 24 missing due to flooding in a mountainous area of France and Italy. A storm that battered southeastern France and then moved into northern Italy destroyed bridges, blocked roads and isolated communities. Italy’s Piedmont region saw levels of rain not seen since 1958, and while areas of France suffered power cuts as winds brought down power lines.

A firefighter in Italy was killed during a rescue operation, and a body was found near an area where a man was swept away by flood waters. Sixteen people, mostly travelers in cars, were reported missing on the Col de Tende high mountain pass in Italy. In France, eight people are unaccounted for, including two firefighters whose vehicle floated away when the road collapsed while they were performing a rescue operation.

Several houses were washed away and the dramatic collapse of a bridge in Saint-Martin-Vésubie was also filmed by residents. The fire service said that the village is among several still “cut off from the world.” “Together we will get through this,” French president Emmanuel Macron said while expressing gratitude to first responders.