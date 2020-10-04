Hilarious!!! A smiley bear takes a lift on a garbage truck to the police station. See pics

The Kidder Township Police Department in Pennsylvania, US had a surprise guest who needed to hitch a ride. It was a bear who had come in the most unlikely circumstances. According to the police, a complaint was made but since the animal showed up on its own, the cops didn’t have to go to get him.

Police officer Vincent Murrow stated that it was on a lookout for food and when the drivers spotted the animal on top of the truck, they decided to take it to the police station. “We can only assume it was sick of going for the small amount of trash in the garbage pails and went for the big prize”. This is not the first time the area has been infested by constant bear trespassing. According to Officer Murrow, such visitors have been frequent and they get complaints like this almost on a daily basis. In July, another bear had raided a car in the same area and ate up all the food.