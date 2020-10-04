Inspirational!!! What should you do when someone calls you ugly? Know what an Us woman does after she was trolled by many!!!

A 39-year-old US woman was born with the Freeman Sheldon syndrome, a genetic bone and muscular disorder that is characterized by joint deformities and abnormalities of the head and face. She has shared a selfie daily for a year after an online troll said that she was ‘too ugly’ to post photos of herself. The troll targeted Melissa Blake after she wrote an anti-Trump op-ed. “With each selfie, I felt more comfortable in my own body,” she said.

During the last round of trollgate, people said that I should be banned from posting photos of myself because I’m too ugly. So I’d just like to commemorate the occasion with these 3 selfies… 📸😉👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ZuSYFOtwv — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) September 7, 2019

Melissa Blake has been mocked by social media users for over a year after she wrote an anti-Trump article on. A conservative YouTuber shared her photo in a video and incited hundreds of people to call Melissa names like ‘whale’, ‘blobfish’ etc,. One user apparently commented that Melissa should be banned from posting photos of herself because she is ‘too ugly’. But Melissa was defiant and refused to let the trolls get to her. Melissa has undergone 26 operations due to her condition. Yet, she takes on trolls every day and refuses to be defined by her disability.