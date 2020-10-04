Navy glider crashes in Kochi; two in the glider dead…

Kochi: The glider of the navy crashed in Kochi. The condition of two people in the glider is dead. The accident took place near the BOT bridge around 7 am.

The two critically injured have been shifted to INS Sanjeevani. They scummbled to their injuries. Glider is a small aircraft used for training flights. Of these, two can travel. The accident happened this morning while going for training from the Navy quarters.

The accident took place near the BOT bridge near the naval headquarters. It crashed into an empty section of road near the bridge. However, eyewitnesses said the rescue operation was delayed. The glider that caused the accident has been removed from the scene.