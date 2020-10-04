UP police issued an apology for manhandling Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The UP Police issued an apology to Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi after 24 hours for manhandling both of them. Priyanka along with a Congress delegation was on her way to Hathras when the incident took place. The apology from the UP Police comes a day after Priyanka met the family of the Hathras incident victim and demanded the removal of the district magistrate (DM) and probe into his role in the entire matter.

“According to the aggrieved family, the worst treatment meted out to them was by the district magistrate. Who is trying to save him? He should be immediately suspended, and his role in the entire matter should be probed. When the family is demanding a judicial probe, then why is noise over the CBI probe and SIT probe is going on,” the Congress leader tweeted. The opposition condemned the behavior of the UP Police. ‘Our questions are still unanswered’, says Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother as he demands SC-monitored probe