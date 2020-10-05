‘200,000 Muslim Children’ Disappeared Overnight From Uttarakhand, PM Modi Was Shocked To See This!

A piece of news is getting viral on WhatsApp and Social media in India. The news claims that Former Vice President Hamid Ansari has said that there is a feeling of restlessness and insecurity among the Muslims of the nation. A piece of very sensational news has just been proved that why insecurity is developing in people like Hamid Ansari claims the viral report.

The viral report claims that – About 2 lakh Muslim children studying in madrasas in Uttarakhand have disappeared overnight. After knowing the truth, the ground will be slipped under your feet.

In fact, for the past decades, children studying in madrassas have been receiving scholarships from the government treasury every month. But as soon as the Uttarakhand government asked them to link the bank accounts of these children with their Aadhaar card numbers, one lakh 95 thousand 360 children went missing at once. So far, the government has been distributing scholarships worth Rs 50,000. 14.5 crore per annum in the name of these missing students. It has now dropped to Rs 2 crore.

Know the REAL truth …

In fact, these children never disappeared, and madrassas were taking money from the government on the basis of the children’s fake names. The BJP found out as soon as it came that if there was a Congress government, the robbery would have been distributed from the bottom up, otherwise the Congress government would not have even received a statement of this corruption.

So Why Are Muslims Insecure?

This is the case of Uttarakhand alone, now it is clear that when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji asked Madrasas to get their registration done in Uttar Pradesh, why so much uproar was created. This has proved why Muslims feel insecure after the BJP government came to power.

Till 2014-15, 2,21,800 Muslim students were getting government scholarships in Uttarakhand. Their number fell to only 26,440 as soon as they were linked to the base. That is, the number of Muslim students has reduced by about 88 percent. This is the scholarship that is given to the students of BPL i.e. very poor families. The government also brought provisions for students who do not have Aadhaar. Such students are also getting the benefit of scholarship, but for this, they need to get verification from the District Magistrate. But how to verify, when they are not students at all.

Fake Madrassas, Fake Students, And Loot Of Government Money!

Public money was being looted for years on the basis of fake names. This is nothing, and listen. Except for the students, here too many madrasas were running only on paper. In reality, there were no madrasas nor did any student study in them. By simply sending names of fake students, they were getting government funds comfortably. The surprising thing is that out of 13 districts of Uttarakhand, not a single Muslim student came to take a scholarship. The maximum loot was going on in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun, and Nainital districts.

More Children Than The Population Of The District?

Now listen more, in some districts till now the total number of Muslim students who were being given scholarships is not even the total population of those districts. The Congress was allowing all this to happen due to appeasement policy and you never know, even be getting its commission.

After the BJP government came in, the scandal started tightening on such scams, therefore, people like Hamid Ansari, Nasserudeen Shah, Shahrukh, Aamir Khan, etc. started feeling insecure. However, now the district administration has been ordered to prepare the list of the culprits of this scam and take action against them. The robbery of the robbers of the madrasa has started, it is expected that they will be punished, as well as the money looted from them will also be recovered.

Read More ; If You’re Really Happy That Donald Trump Has COVID, Then Read This…..

Much more is going on in Uttar Pradesh. The robbery of government money is being done there as well, and intelligence agencies have also warned that radical education is also being given to children in many madrasas. In view of such disturbances, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made the registration of all madrasas mandatory. Many madrasas are running without registration in the state, no one has any idea about where the funds come from.

The government has no control over what is being taught in these madrasas. Whereas such students continue to get all the benefits under minority welfare schemes. Uttar Pradesh government spends Rs 4000 crores per year on about 800 madrasas operating in the state. But surprisingly a large part of it is going to the fake students’ pocket instead of reaching out to genuine students.

Credits; Devendra Gupta