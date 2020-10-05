CBI recovered 50 lakh rupees from former minister’s premises during raid

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had recovered 50 lakh rupees from a former minister’s premises during a raid. The money was recovered from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar’s premises.

The CBI has launched a raid at 14 places in Mumbai, Karnataka and Delhi. This include 9 in Karnataka,4 in Delhi and 1 in Mumbai. The CBI team also raided the house of DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh. The raids started at around 6 am on Monday.

The raids were being conducted in connection with a corruption case. The CBI has registered the corruption case on the basis of data shared by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the tax evasion proceedings by the Income Tax Department.