Corruption Case: CBI raids KPCC president’s premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a raid in the premises of veteran Congress leader. A team of CBI is raiding the premises of DK Shivakumar, the president of Karnataka Congress Pradesh Committee (KPCC). The raids were being conducted in connection with a corruption case.

The raids were conducted at the premises of DK Shivakumar in Karnataka, Mumbai and other places. The CBI team also raided the house of DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh. Raids being carried out at 14 locations.

The CBI has registered the corruption case on the basis of data shared by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the tax evasion proceedings by the Income Tax Department.