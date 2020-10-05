“If you can read this, then thank your Teachers”: World Teachers Day

The World Teachers Day is held annually on October 5 since 1994. The day is observed to celebrate the efforts of teachers all over the world for their influence on a child’s life and education. The day is celebrated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) along with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International.

The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2020 is ‘Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future’. As the Covid-19 pandemic affected the education process thus creating challenges for teachers across the world. It created a need to change the method of giving education. Teachers have had a significant duty in providing remote learning and make education accessible.

The UNESCO recommendation describes the rights and responsibilities of teachers. It also puts forth the authority and obligations of international standards in the initial preparation, education, recruitment, employment, teaching and learning conditions.

World Teacher’s Day aims to increase awareness on the battles that teachers across the world face, while also tirelessly, lovingly and encouragingly educating the young souls. We hope that you celebrate this day by identifying the key role that teachers have been playing in making our society better and do your bit in amplifying their voices, making them feel understood and supported and just celebrating this profession as a whole. Happy World Teacher’s Day.