MS Dhoni achieves a record; 2nd wicketkeeper to take 100 catches in IPL…

After KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper to complete 100 IPL catches. Dinesh Karthik became the first wicketkeeper to claim 100 catches in the Indian Premier League when he was playing for Gujarat Lions during IPL 2017. Dhoni is on top of the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals in the IPL. The CSK captain has 139 while Karthik has 6 less.

He completed 100 IPL catches as wicket-keeper during the ongoing IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Dhoni got the record when he took a fine diving catch to dismiss KL Rahul who hit a 52-ball 63. MS Dhoni also became the most capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he took the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. The landmark match did not go in favour of his side as CSK once again failed in a chase and slipped to the last spot on the points table.

The IPL 2020 season marked the return of Dhoni to competitive cricket for the first time since July 2019. While there were talks of his return to the national team and even possibly playing the T20 World Cup this year, Dhoni decided to hang up his boots from the national team on August 15.