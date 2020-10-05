New emojis released in the new Apple iOS 14.2 beta version….

Apple has now rolled out the public beta version for iOS 14.2. The new iOS 14.2 update also brings new revamped Now Playing controls on the lock screen, alongside redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in the Control Center. Apart from that iOS 14.2 will also bring a Shazam toggle which can also be added to the Control Center.

The new emoji’s will be added from Emoji Version 13.0, which was published by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year. The new emoji’s will be a welcome update as Apple’s latest iOS 14 operating system also comes with a new way of searching for emojis. There will be a total of 117 new emoji’s added. The emoticons will be added to all iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices with different skin tones, new gender-inclusive options, and more. Some of the new emoji’s that will be added are a bubble tea, the pride flag, a seal, a feather, an olive, a toothbrush, and more.

iOS 14.2, Apple’s new smiling face mask emoji indirectly states that all is not bad with you if you are wearing a mask. You can still be happy. “Replacing downturned eyes with eyebrows and blushing cheeks, it’s fair to assume the new mask-wearing emoji is intended to be smiling,” it stated.