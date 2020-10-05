Over 3,000 bank employees tested positive for Covid-19

Around 3000 bank employees had been tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, 3,066 bank employees in Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19. This was reported by State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convener Arupananda Jena. 14 bank employees had died due to coronavirus infection in the state.

Also Read: Corruption Case: CBI raids KPCC president’s premises

State Bank Of India has reported the highest 968 COVID-19 positive cases with one death. Axis Bank has reported the highest 390 COVID positive cases, with no deaths . 3 staff of Odisha Gramya Bank have lost their lives due to COVID-19.