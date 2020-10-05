“Revealed” ; The Real truth About Rohingya Crisis Which No One Tells You !!!

The Rohingya people have faced decades of discrimination and targeted violence in Myanmar. Such persecution has forced Rohingya women, girls, boys, and men into Bangladesh for many years, with a significant increase of violent attacks in 1978, 1991-1992, and again in 2016.

In Myanmar, entire villages were burned to the ground, families were separated and killed, and women and girls were gang-raped. Most of the people who escaped were severely traumatized after witnessing unspeakable atrocities.

Rohingya Muslim militants in Myanmar killed dozens of Hindu civilians during attacks last August, according to an investigation by Amnesty International. The group called ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) – A Rohingya Muslim terrorist organization, killed up to 99 Hindu civilians in multiple massacres. Mass killings carried out by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) took place in a cluster of villages in northern Maungdaw Township at the time of its attacks on police posts in late August.

“They slaughtered the men. We were told not to look at them … They had knives. They also had some spades and iron rods. … We hid in the shrubs there and were able to see a little … My uncle, my father, my brother – they were all slaughtered.” A victim said

Forced Conversion –A Hindu leader who helped Myanmar’s authorities with the search of the bodies told the media that the mass-graves were found from testimony of eight Hindu women whose lives were spared and brought to Bangladesh after they agreed to convert to Islam. Four Hindu women in Bangladesh told that they were among the eight who escaped. They stated that they were forced to marry the attackers in order to save their lives and they were later taken to camps of Rohingya Muslims in Bangladesh. The Hindu women stated that the militants found them beautiful and decided to convert them. They added that later the eight women along with children were taken to a house in Bawtalar village where they were forced to eat rice with meat, which is prohibited in their religion.

Islamic Terrorism and Rohingyas –The Rohingya Muslims did massacre minority Hindus also the majority Buddhist in Rakhine Province of Myanmar. They raped, kidnapped Hindu and Buddhist women and girls mercilessly, and for decades the anger was boiling, finally an outburst.

The Killing –Unidentified men in black masks attacked the Hindu villages in Kha Maung Seik also known as Fwaira Bazar or Fakira Bazar. The men spoke several languages they could not identify, but they also spoke the dialect spoken by the Rohingyas and the Hindus. They objected to the official identity cards that were provided by the Myanmar authorities to the Hindus, stating that the Hindus should not have them.

The masked men took around 100 people hostage and forced them to march through the fields. They were led into a forest on a hill, where the insurgents separated eight women from the group of hostages, allegedly to set them aside for marriage to the insurgents later. The insurgents then blindfolded the remaining captives, tied their hands behind their back, and tied their legs. The hostages then had their throats slit with knives by the insurgents. Three pits were dug by the insurgents, and the corpses were dumped inside.

Nine Hindu villages were burnt, resulting in more than 500 Hindu refugees fleeing across the border to Bangladesh. The Hindu villages of Kyeinchaung and Ngakhuya survived the arson attacks, and the villagers have returned.

Victims –The bodies of 45 people from the village were unearthed in four mass graves in late September. The remains of the other victims, as well as 46 from the neighboring village of Ye Bauk Kyar, have not been found. The investigation suggests that a massacre of Hindu men, women, and children in Ye Bauk Kyar happened on the same day, bringing the estimated total number of dead to 99. The Myanmar authorities have accused Muslim Rohingya militants of killing 28 Hindu villagers whose bodies were allegedly found in a mass grave.

Over 400,000 Rohingya have since fled an offensive by the military, which the UN accuses of ethnic cleansing. Hindus as well as members of the majority Buddhist population in Myanmar (also called Burma) have also been displaced from their homes by the violence in Rakhine.

Victims included 23 children,14 under the age of eight, along with 10 women and 20 men. Only 16 people, eight women, and eight of their children survived. The survivors, who were abducted and taken to Bangladesh, told that they were spared after they promised to convert to Islam.