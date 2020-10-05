SSR case:- Leaked audio clip of AIIMS Doctor claims that “Sushant was murdered”

New Delhi: The chairman of the AIIMS medical board, Dr. Sudhir Gupta claimed that the actor Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered” in an audio clip. The AIIMS team formed on CBI request for an expert medical opinion in the case claimed that the actor didn’t die by suicide but was murdered. The medical board chief had reportedly made the statement after looking at the pictures of Rajput. The panel of AIIMS forensic experts has ruled out murder claims and called it a case of hanging and death by suicide, rejecting the claims of poisoning and strangling made by the actor’s family and their lawyer.

“There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle or scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased,” Dr. Gupta said in board’s findings. The panel consisting of senior doctors had probed all angles and concluded that Rajputdied by suicide. Dr. Gupta also reiterated that Rajput’s death is a case of suicide by hanging. Meanwhile, sources within CBI said that there is no ambiguity on the cause of death, adding that it is probing abetment to suicide angle. Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier claimed that a doctor, who was a part of the AIIMS team, had told him “long back” that the late actor’s photos indicated that it was allegedly death by strangulation, not suicide. “The doctor who is part of the AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh had tweeted.