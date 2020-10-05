Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher. BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,973.70, up 276.65 points or 0.71%. NSE Nifty rose 86.40 points or 0.76% to close at 11,503.35.

8 f 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,491 shares ended higher while 1,229 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were TCS, Wipro, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Infosys, tech Mahindra, Divis Labs, Indian Oil, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank .

The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cements, Bharti Airtel, GAIL India, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, ITC and Adani Ports .