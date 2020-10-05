Why Malayalees are like this? New methods in Online scam….

Kochi: Do you buy goods online? Then beware .. Online purchasing is not new these days but so are the victims of scams. Online scams do not have a corona or a lockdown. Every day new fraudulent methods are emerging. Most of the scams are carried out using Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of young women. But it is the Malayalees themselves who fall victim to such scams. But it’s just that most people don’t disclose fraudulent information.

Another scam took place in Kochi last day. A person was tricked online for money under the disguise of customs officials. The money was swindled from a Piravom resident in the name of paying tax on the importation of goods from abroad. A fake Facebook page and website was created to get the money. But similar scams have taken place before.

While at home during the Covid period, Piravom native Binoy John saw an iPhone offer ad on the Margaret Adams page on Facebook. You get a 50% discount on expensive products from the UK, including the iPhone. A link to IDCS was also added to the Facebook page. Binoy John went to this link and ordered an iPhone for Rs 45,000.