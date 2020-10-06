An underground swimming pool gets converted into a giant restaurant…See pics

After the lockdown of the Corona era, most entrepreneurs come up with new ideas to activate the business. Recently, a hotel has been upgraded to a gold plated toilet and tub. Now another monstrous idea is going viral. The swimming pool that used to be in the underground has been renovated into a beautiful restaurant.
The Les Bains Hotel in Paris is full of different ideas on social media. Les Bains was closed for six months due to a pandemic. Hotel officials have drained the hotel’s iconic pool and set up a beautiful dining area.
Jeudi au samedi de 20h30 à 2h ! LIVE MUSIC
Built in 1885, the pool in the basement of the hotel was a bit like a secret room. Hotel officials expect more people to come as the hotel is given the look of a restaurant. The place is furnished with long tables and chairs and beautiful lighting.
The former water Réservoir of @lesbainsguerbois. A hidden place dating from 1885.
The thirty-nine-room hotel has only recently reopened its restaurant facility. Admission is only available to guests if booked in advance. Other areas of the hotel also offer dining areas, but officials believe the experience of turning the swimming pool into a dining area will be special for guests. The site was used as a bathhouse in the 19th century and a nightclub in 1978 and was later converted into a hotel.
