IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to face Mumbai Indians

On Tuesday, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians. The match will be played at at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7.30( Indian Time).

This is the 6th match of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians had won three matches and lose 2. After a heart-breaking loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ‘Super Over’, the defending champions bounced back in style, defeating Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad by 48 and 34 runs respectively.

Mumbai Indians, who had lifted the IPL in the last time had secured 6 points in the present edition of IPL and is placed at second position. By winning todays match they can overtake Delhi to reach the top of the point table.

Meanwhile, this is the 5th match for Rajasthan Royals. They had won 2 matches and lose 2. They were placed in 4th position in the point table.

Will it be three wins a row for #MI today or will #RR stop their two-match losing streak in Abu Dhabi ? Here’s our preview for Match 20 – by @ameyatilak https://t.co/8ix6aYVdjW #Dream11IPL #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/fSg09dgfKm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020

Predicted Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat/Varun Aaron