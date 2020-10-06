Massive fire broke out at warehouse

A massive fire has broke out a warehouse. The fire erupted at a warehouse in Dwarka area, in harthal village of Sector-26 in New Delhi on Tuesday. The cause behind the fire is not yet ascertained.

As per reports, around 13 fire tenders were present at the spot. The fire fighting operation is underway. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or casualties due to the fire .

“The cause behind the fire is not known. 13 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control. No casualty has been reported”, informed MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service.