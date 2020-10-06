Moderate earthquake strikes

The Meterological Department has informed that a moderate earthquake has felt in India. The earthquake has stroke Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richet Scale has jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. No casualty or damage to property has been reported due to the earthquake.

“The coordinates of the quake are latitude 34.36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east. The epicentre was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth”, said MET department official.

During last one month, light intensity earthquake were occurring intermittently in Jammu and Kashmir with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region .Jammu and Kashmir is situated in an an earthquake prone region.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.