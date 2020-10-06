‘Shiv-Sena’ Blames Centre Over “Y-Plus Security” To Actress, Where No Aid Given To Hathras Victim’s Kin

The Shiv Sena attacked the Centre for providing ‘Y-plus’ security to an actress, but not to the family of the Hathras victim. The family of the Hathras woman who died after being gang-raped has been “receiving threats to life and is living under terror”, the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana editorial said and asked what is wrong if a Y-plus security cover is being demanded the kin.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was given Y-plus category security following controversy over her comments that she feared the Mumbai Police. It also said those who tried to “defame” Maharashtra in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case have fallen into a pit themselves due to the Hathras episode.

“The Centre gave Y-plus security cover to an actress from Mumbai, but the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim does not get any. This is not the principle of equal justice. This justice is not in line with Dr. Ambedkars Constitution,” the editorial said. The Hathras episode has “exposed masks of many pretentious people”, it said.

The Shiv Sena also questioned the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into the case when the victim’s family has sought a judicial inquiry. Wondering what the CBI will do in the Hathras case, the editorial alleged that the UP government “destroyed evidence” by cremating the victim.”Did the Hathras Police do this without asking the higher officials? All this happened in consensus,” it stated.