SSR Case: More than 80,000 fake social media accounts were created to divert the investigation

Mumbai police and the Maharashtra government have faced heavy cyber attacks in connection with the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Over 80,000 accounts were created on various social media platforms for such defamatory campaigns. The Mumbai Police Commissioner has directed the Cyber ??Cell to investigate and register cases under the IT Act.

Suspicious, Mumbai Police Cyber ??Cell investigation found that most of the posts were from foreign countries like Italy, Japan, Poland, Slovenia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Romania and France. It was found to have been posted against the government as well.

The commissioner said anti-social elements who tried to tarnish the image of the police through false allegations would be brought to justice.